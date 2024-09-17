Thousands of Reliance Jio users were affected by an India-wide outage on Tuesday that left many people struggling with its mobile network, while internet and broadband services were also affected.

A report by Reuters, quoting a source with direct knowledge of the matter, said the outage was caused by a fire at a data centre.

“This morning, some Jio customers in Mumbai faced problems in availing of seamless services on account of minor technical issues,” was the statement sent out by a RJio spokesperson.

“The same has been resolved, and seamless services of Jio have been fully restored. We regret the inconvenience to our subscribers,” it said, without identifying the nature of the ‘minor technical issue.’

Outage tracking website Downdetector showed a spike in complaints, that started between 11 am and 12 noon and rose sharply after that, the problem reporting persisting over the next two hours, before it tapered down after 3 pm. The site showed there were issues being reported even around 6 pm.

At 56 per cent, the most reported problem was that of ‘no signal’ on users’ mobile networks, followed by JioFibre and mobile internet, each at 22 per cent.

User comments on the site showed that customers were experiencing outages all over the country.

Reliance Industries is pumping crores into Jio, which is being developed as a platform to deliver services and products across its consumer facing businesses.

Jio’s network, which has 490 million users, carries around 8 per cent of global mobile traffic. Around 30 million homes use its digital broadband and digital TV services.

