Three startups emerged as winners at the grand finale of TiE Kerala Capital Café 22, a startup pitch fest held alongside TiEcon 2022.

Banzan Studios, Benlycos, and Femisafe were selected as winners of the current edition. Phonologix secured a special mention from the jury.

Started in 2018, Capital Café offers a chance for startups and entrepreneurs to present their business in front of leading Angel Investors, Seed Funds and Venture Capitalists in the country and get immediate feedback on their pitch. The event is the best place to raise capital, get connected to investors, and prepare for future pitches as well.

This year, Capital Café brought 200 startups from across the State through the application process. 25 startups were short-listed and then mentored and trained by sector experts. Ten of the best startups further shortlisted were pitched in front of 35+ investors across India, Arun Nair, Executive Director, TiE Kerala said.

Mentorship and support to these startups are provided in partnership with leading organisations including Kerala Startup Mission, Maker Village, NITTBI, RAFTAAR, KIED, and TIMed to enhance the technical valuation of these startups.

The call for the next cohort will start in April 2023.