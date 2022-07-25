Seven start-ups nominated by Tie Kerala has successfully completed the fourth cohort of the Stanford Seed Spark Program which had 140 participants from South East Asia.

While Bluetimbre, and Phonologix were featured in the top six, the other start-ups that came out successful in the cohort are Ezygo.app, Kidvestor, Cookd, The Social Town, and Qudrat.

Stanford Seed Spark is an immersive five month online programme specifically designed for rising entrepreneurs running early-stage start-ups to build their strategy, grow their network, and boost their business acumen.

Collaboration and support

TiE Kerala worked closely with Stanford Seed in handpicking these start-ups from over 100+ entries. The cohort witnessed the participation of 140 participants from South East Asia. TIE Kerala was one of the top performing collaborators in the cohort.

Last year, three start-ups nominated by TiE Kerala completed in third cohort. Besides the start-ups, TiE Kerala also nominated several experienced mentors from Kerala for the cohorts, Arun Nair, Executive Director said.

Following completion of the program, participants earn a certificate of completion from Stanford GSB and join the Seed Network to connect and collaborate with other founders. They will also have free access to volunteer leadership coaches and project consultants. Applications for the fifth cohort will be called shortly in August.