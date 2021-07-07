TiE Pune ties up with NTT DATA to help local start-ups go global

To gain access to the fertile start-up community, NTT DATA has partnered with The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Pune in an initiative called the Technology Innovation Partnership Program (TIPP).

NTT DATA, headquartered in Tokyo, with business operations in more than 50 countries and regions, provides premier professional services from consulting, system development to business IT outsourcing.

Hiroshi Tomiyasu, Senior Vice-President and Head of Technology and Innovation at the General Headquarters of NTT DATA, said in a press statement: “Start-ups provide agility and quick innovation while large enterprises create an environment that’s suitable for growth. This is a truly win-win situation and over the last two years we have experienced this by delivering successful projects with these selected start-ups in AI and Vision Analytics space.”

Tomiyasu added, “We are very pleased to collaborate with TiE Pune once again and further our commitment to delivering excellence and driving innovation with help of these start-ups. Corporate support is critical for start-ups to cross border and explore beyond the primary markets. This is a win-win situation for all.”

In the last 2 years, over 500 start-ups have applied for the program across 20 countries and over 50 start-ups got a chance to explore collaboration opportunities with NTT DATA. Innovative start-ups like FlytBase, DeepTek, InspektLabs and others have entered this program to grow manifold in a short span of time.