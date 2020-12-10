TiE to confer ‘Lifetime Achievement’ award on Bill Gates

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) has announced a ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ for Microsoft Founder and philanthropist, Bill Gates.

The award will be presented to him late evening today, on the third day of the TiE Global Summit 2020. Six ‘Outstanding Entrepreneurs’ and six ecosystem players will also be recognised at the valedictory.

Bill Gates will address a virtual meeting that is expected to be attended by over 20,000 entrepreneurs from across the world.

Money under woman’s control can drive family out of poverty: Bill Gates

A jury comprising Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, President and Chairman, Sparta Group Gururaj ‘Desh’ Deshpande and others selected Bill Gates for the award.

“His contributions are invaluable and it will be impossible to list them out. But the greatest, we at TiE feel is, that his work in computing has empowered anyone who uses a PC. His work has impacted the way the world works.” Mahavir Sharma, TiE Global Chair, has said.