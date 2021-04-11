TikTok, Facebook most downloaded non-gaming apps in March: Report

TikTok was the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide for March 2021, according to data from Sensor Tower.

As per Sensor Tower, the app clocked more than 58 million installs last month. Douyin in China had the largest number of TikTok installs at 11 per cent, followed by the United States at 10 per cent.

TikTok was followed by Facebook as the second most installed non-gaming app worldwide with more than 56 million installs. India accounted for the highest number of installs for the app at 25 per cent, followed by the US at 8 per cent. The top five most downloaded non-gaming apps globally also included Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

In terms of mobile games, Join Clash 3D from Supersonic Studios was the most downloaded mobile game worldwide for March 2021 with 27.6 million installs, an increase of more than 3 times from March 2020.

India had the highest number of installs for the game at 36.6 per cent, followed by Brazil at 7.6 per cent.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run from King was the second most installed mobile game globally in March 2021 with nearly 27 million installs. Garena Free Fire from Garena, High Heels from Zynga, and Among Us from InnerSloth rounded out the top five most installed mobile games worldwide for the month, the report said.