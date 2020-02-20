TikTok introduces parental control feature; will allow to monitor content and disable DMs

TikTok, a video-sharing social networking service, is planning to introduce a new Family Mode for the app. The new feature will help parents to monitor the content created and seen by their children on the platform, as per News18 report.

Parents can also prescribe the time limit for their children on a daily basis. They will also have the option of limiting or completely disabling the direct messages (DMs) option altogether, News18 reported.

The new mode will roll out in the United Kingdom for now and it will soon be applied to other countries, as well. However, it is not clear as to how many regions it will be applied to.

According to Cormac Keenan, Head of Trust and Safety, EMEA at TikTok, the introduction of the new feature will help TikTok to build a safe community for users and nurture a healthy relationship between users and the app. The company said that it will launch the new feature in other markets in the coming weeks, as per media reports.

How will this work?

The new feature will link parents’ TikTok account to their child’s TikTok account. This means – parents have to sign-up for TikTok to monitor their child’s activities. The screen time management option can be used to preset the time limit for their child. Parents can also decide on who can send direct messages to their child on the app, and vice versa. The restricted mode can be used to monitor content and topics that the child can access.

The decision of introducing parental features comes two days after a notorious challenge surfaced on TikTok asking its users to perform jumps in the air and land on their back. The challenge was known as the “Skull Breaker Challenge.”

Earlier this month, Facebook also added new features for parental control in its messaging app after being questioned by multiple governments over child safety. Facebook now lets parents access their children’s chat history and track the accounts that are blocked or unblocked on the application, as per a report by Mirror.