TikTok rival Mitron witnesses uptick in viewership

Short video platform Mitron on Friday announced that it had witnessed a massive surge in terms of viewership on its platform.

The TikTok rival app’s viewership has increased after the government’s ban on Chinese apps.

The platform clocked a total of 9 billion videos viewed in one month since the ban was announced. The company had previously announced that Mitron had crossed 33 million downloads on Google Store.

The platform is witnessing a fair amount of traffic from users in small towns, the company said.

Shivank Agarwal, Founder and CEO, Mitron said: “The idea behind the development of the app was to provide a platform that lets users upload and watch an array of short videos. It is heartening to see the app popularity gained by Mitron within a short span of time.”

“We are seeing strong traction from smaller cities and towns across the country, with towns like Karnal, Hubli, Bhavnagar, Aligarh, Ludhiana and Vijayawada clocking more than 100,000 users”, Shivank added.

Anish Khandelwal, co-founder and CTO said, “While our user growth is very encouraging, we are keenly focusing our efforts on increasing engagement and retention of the users. On an average each user is watching 80 videos per day and with many new product features, we are confident of increasing engagement further"

The government had banned 59 Chinese apps last month including ByteDance’s TikTok citing security concerns. The decision had led to homegrown short video platforms witnessing an uptick in users.

Quite recently, the Centre further banned 47 more apps which were similar to the 59 apps that were banned.