TikTok star uses rice grains to show the wealth of the world’s richest man Jeff Bezos

Humphrey Yang, a TikTok star, has created a video to explain Jeff Bezos’ net worth using rice grains. Yang, who is also an e-Commerce freelancer from Silicon Valley, created a striking illustration of how wealthy the world’s richest man is. The video has gone viral on all social media platforms and people praised Yang for his creativity, Indian Express reported.

A twitter user wrote: “My jaw dropped. Thank you for this visual perspective!”

Yang has 244,900 followers on TikTok -- a video-sharing social networking service -- and is known for creating financial literacy videos.

In the illustration, 32-year-old Yang used a single grain of rice to represent the number 100,000. In order to show one million, he used 10 grains of rice. He then took 10,000 grains of rice forming a heap to show one billion.

After the first video went viral on all social media platforms, Yang released the second part of the video where he estimated how many pounds of rice is needed to show Bezos’ net worth, which stands at staggering 122 billion.

According to Yang, 58 pounds of rice were needed to show the worth of the world’s richest man. Yang’s video prompted various socio-political debates on Twitter. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote: “He said eat the rich literally.”

Another tweet read: “Gross. Not you or your analogies, the disproportionate wealth.”

While some asked Yang to make the third version of the video. A user tweeted: “Could you do a third version showing the rice coming in from interest payments?”

Here is the video