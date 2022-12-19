TinkerHub, a Kochi-based non-profit organization and community of technology enthusiasts, has launched its first TinkerSpace in Kerala. It is a dedicated space where the public community can come together to learn new tech skills, collaborate on projects, and explore the world of future technology making.

The space, which can accommodate up to 200 people, will offer a variety of workshops, hackathons, and meetups for members of all skill levels.

Inaugurating the facility, the State Industry Minister P Rajeeve highlighted the need for collaborative spaces outside campuses and the possibilities of entrepreneurship it could generate in the future.

Projects like TinkerSpace could inspire the youth of Kerala to explore future possibilities in tech and career and would help to retain great talents, Hibi Eden, MP said.

“Possibilities of having physical spaces to collaborate on code and technology is exponential and we are looking forward to see a lot of collaborative FOSS projects come out from here”, said Kailash Nadh, CTO of Zerodha.

Saji Gopinath, Vice Chancellor, Digital University of Kerala presided over the function.

TinkerHub was founded in 2014 as a small peer learning group at Cochin University, and has since grown to include over 14,000 registered members and 75 college campuses throughout Kerala.

There were also panel discussions after the event highlighting 12 impact leaders from the government, start-ups and social organizations around technology for social good.