Titan Intech Limited (TITE) will promote primary and secondary education along with the StateoftheArt AI, as per the company release. Titan Intech has also registered itself with JV education.

In a statement, Titan Intech has said it will allot equity shares post conversion of convertible equity share warrants.

In addition, the company announced its board of directors meeting will be held on May 15 to approve the appointment of Tirumala Rao Kunderu as an Additional Director and pass the unaudited financial results for FY23.

Based out of India, Titan Intech is an IT company specialising in Centralised Control and Monitoring Systems (CCMS), cloud computing, providing navigation services for mobile apps, and more. StateoftheArt AI, on the other side, is an AI research platform that oversees the open-data system.

Titan Intech shares opened today at ₹43.79 on the BSE.