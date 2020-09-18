TN to Centre: Allot us 10,000 seats under India BPO Promotion Scheme

Tamil Nadu has urged the Centre to allot 10,000 seats to the State under the India BPO Promotion Scheme.

The scheme has been a success in Tamil Nadu and has resulted in providing 7,705 seats in Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) — Chennai jurisdiction (which includes 7,605 seats in the State of Tamil Nadu and 100 seats in the Union Territory of Puducherry) to the BPO industry in the region.

Job factor

This has resulted in creating direct employment for 8,387 people and indirect employment for 16,774 people. The success rate of this scheme in Tamil Nadu in terms of commencement of operation is more than 93 per cent.

The scheme has resulted in setting up of 51 India BPO Promotion Scheme units in 13 Tier-II and Tier-III cities of Tamil Nadu. The scheme is in sync with the State government’s vision for creating employment in the rural areas.

“In view of the tremendous success of this scheme in the State of Tamil Nadu, I request you to allot 10,000 seats under the “India BPO Promotion scheme,” Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami today said in his letter to Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister of Electronics and IT, Communications and Law & Justice.

Tier-II, III push

The India BPO Promotion Scheme to incentivise BPO and Information Technology Enabled Services industry for setting up their operations in Tier – II and Tier – III cities across the country for employment generation.

This scheme has provided Viability Gap Funding for setting up 48,300 seats with a total outlay of ₹493 crore across the country, says a State government press release.