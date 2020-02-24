TNQ Technologies completes 3 years of operation under India BPO Promotion Scheme

Knowledge process outsourcing company TNQ Technologies has completed three years of operation under the India BPO Promotion Scheme (IBPS).

The Chennai-headquartered company is said to be the first beneficiary of the scheme, launched under the aegis of the Digital India Programme by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY).

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), the executing agency of IBPS, had allocated 100 seats each in two phases to TNQ Technologies after scrutinising its application.

The company, which expanded into Coimbatore, employs more than 700 people of which 80 per cent are young graduates, a TNQ release said

V Sriganesh, DGM, TNQ Technologies said the IBPS STPI initiative supported the company’s expansion to Coimbatore. “Infrastructural developments and availability of talent pool contributed to our growth here.

Talent was the key attraction to consider this city and the employee retention rate has also been considerably high. Around 45 to 50 per cent of our employees are women.

Omkar Rai, Director-General, STPI said the efforts of STPI and TNQ not only motivated IT firms to consider Coimbatore for expansion but helped curb migration of youth from their home towns.