Nambikkai Inaiyam (NI) - a Blockchain-As-A-Service infrastructure built for Tamil Nadu - with e-Pettagam – Citizen Wallet Mobile App at Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA) launched on Tuesday to allow the government to secure documents and data.

Launched by State IT minister Palanivel Thiagarajan, Nambikkai Inaiyam (Trusted Link in Tamil) will allow the government to secure documents and data such as e-Sevai certificates, academic certificates, mark sheets, licences and land transactions, and protect them from tampering.

The e-Pettagam app will allow the public to securely share their e-Sevai certificates, academic certificates and marksheets through the app, says a government press release.

The app will enable residents and businesses of Tamil Nadu to share their digitised documents in a secure and paperless manner for verification by employers, higher education institutions, government entities, banks and other authorities. This will cut down the need for residents of Tamil Nadu to travel and submit original documents for employment, admission, accessing government services and travelling or working abroad.

All verification will happen with the NI Blockchain which will certify that the digitised documents are not tampered/altered in any manner from when they were issued. The NI Blockchain will also allow the government to build an efficient inter-departmental workflow and enable secure exchange of data and digitised documents between the Departments.

At Phase-I, TNeGA will secure 24 e-Sevai certificate types (including community certificate, nativity certificate, income certificate and first graduate certificate), academic certificates and mark sheets. Residents can choose to securely share these documents through Email, SMS or other means, through the e-Pettagam mobile app. TNeGA will also secure land record data of the State of Tamil Nadu, the release said.