Today, every company is a tech company: Microsoft India chief

Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Organisations have been driven into a “hyper-tech adoption” mode by the Covid-19 pandemic with Cloud at the centre of it all, according to Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India.
In a recent blog post, the Microsoft India President detailed the importance of tech adoption and tech intensity for progress.
According to Maheshwari, the “ability to adopt technology and integrate it into almost every aspect of our lives is called "Tech Intensity”,”
“Today, every company is a tech company. We are in a hyper-tech-adoption mode. Organisations worldwide are building digital infrastructure, changing business models, and adopting best-in-class technology to develop unique digital capabilities,” wrote Maheshwari.
The tech intensity is fueled by Cloud, enabling organisations to innovate and apply their unique needs and solutions.
“This is based on an underlying foundation of trust in the Cloud as a platform. On the assumption that providers will be able to apply their unique IP. And, on trust that the consumer will be able to adapt to new forms of services,” he wrote.
The Microsoft executive further detailed the role of tech intensity in the country’s growth stating that “Tech intensity can transform our villages and harness the power of our youth. We have an opportunity to position India as a global hub for Data and AI, enabling investment, jobs, and innovation.”
“Increased domestic adoption of data and AI services will accelerate investment in building capabilities that can be exported globally, he said citing a Nasscom report that said that India can add $450-$500 billion to its GDP by 2025 by capitalising on data and AI technologies.
He further highlighted the importance of government and industry partnerships to accelerate tech intensity and build a powerful ecosystem for the same.
“This will bolster cloud-led data and AI innovation, create a robust ecosystem of trust and security, allow us to explore new business models and partnerships, and strengthen the country's digital infrastructure,” he wrote.
