Toonz Media launches OTT platform for kids, family

Toonz Media Group, a leading entertainment company specialising in animation content production, has launched MyToonz, an OTT platform for kids and family entertainment. It has tied up with multiple app vendors, telcos, OTTs and connected companies around the world to make it available for consumers across platforms, says P Jayakumar, CEO, Toonz Media Group.

The MyToonz app is now available on iOS, Android and Android TV play stores as well as the Roku video-on-demand (VoD) platform, AppleTV and Amazon Fire TV.

Also read: Toonz Media to adapt iconic children’s classic Pinocchio into TV animated show

Ties up with Airtel in India

Toonz

has also inked a deal with Airtel in India to integrate MyToonz on their app store. Airtel subscribers in India will be able to access the MyToonz digital library using the Airtel Xstream app. Besides this, the animation major has tied up with mobile tech services company U2opia Mobile to integrate it on various telecom platforms in Latin America, Africa and Asia.

Reportedly the first-of-its-kind exclusive kids OTT platform to be launched by an Indian entertainment company, MyToonz has evolved from the compelling need to create a safe and engaging entertainment destination for kids and families in the digital landscape, Jayakumar said.

International co-productions

With MyToonz, the company seeks to take its catalogue of premium content, including international co-productions with the top studios and production houses, to kids and families across the globe. The MyToonz library will launch with over 1,500 half hours of content, with new content being added every week.

It comprises movies and episodic content across different genres. Besides English, there are dedicated playlists in Spanish, Russian and Hindi languages. The content on the platform has been targeted at pre-schoolers, upper pre-schoolers and early teens. The programming is carefully curated to provide quality entertainment to kids and families through fun, educational, safe, non-violent and environmentally sensitive content that celebrates diversity.

Go-to-destination for kids

“MyToonz will be a space where the whole family can come together to enjoy world-class content. We have envisaged it as the go-to destination for kids to watch safe, fun and nutritious content in multiple global languages. All programming is compliant with international safety standards for child viewing. We have also given a conscious thrust to co-viewing to encourage families to watch and enjoy together,” Jayakumar says.

Kids are emerging as the fastest-growing audiences in the OTT ecosystem, says Sudipta Banerjee, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Wynk, the Airtel streaming app. “It becomes imperative that we have content that is highly engaging and pivoted on safety and education on Airtel Xstream. Our partnership with MyToonz will help bring more such responsible content for our young audiences.”

Also read: Toonz Media ties up with OTTera for new OTT platform

Toonz Media Network

Sumesh

Menon, Co-founder and Managing Director of U2opia Mobile, said that his company is excited to partner with Toonz Media Group to take their genre of universal animation content to its global telecom partners. At U2opia Mobile, we aim to drive value to our customers through bundling and other creative distribution opportunities,” said Menon.

Toonz Media Network, the digital division of the company, already has a formidable digital presence with a bouquet of 18 YouTube channels, over 15 million subscribers, and a viewership of over 350 million per month on YouTube alone. It is also live on multiple VoD platforms as well as platforms of various Smart TVs and telcos.