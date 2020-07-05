Toonz to organise Animation Masters Summit from July 20-24

Toonz Media Group is organising Animation Masters Summit 2020 – Digital edition from July 20 to 24. The five-day event will be held over the Zoom virtual platform and interested participants can register for the event for free by logging on to www.animationsummit.in.

The summit is held every year in Thiruvananthapuram, but this year Toonz is hosting the event online..

Toonz Media Group CEO P Jayakumar said In tune with prevailing circumstances, the theme for AMS 2020 – Digital is` Connecting Minds: Unravelling New Possibilities’.

Confirmed speakers for AMS 2020 include acclaimed animation feature editor Fabienne Rawley of Zootopia fame; veteran Indian cinematographer Ravi K Chandran whose works include Virasat, Dil Chahta Hai, Black, Kannathil Muthamittal, etc; renowned Bollywood composer Shantanu Moitra (Parineeta, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Lage Raho Munnabhai, etc.); and Quentin Staes-Polet, gaming expert and General Manager India and SEA, Epic Games.

The event will also have panel discussions, involving industry leaders who will discuss about exploring new ways for the entertainment and content production industry to collaborate and stay ahead of the challenges in the post-pandemic situation.

Established in 1999, Animation Master Summit (previously known as “Week with the Masters”), is a not-for-profit event organised by Toonz Media Group that seeks to bring together the most distinguished figures in the field of entertainment. AMS also provides a platform for young artists seeking knowledge and inspiration to interact with the masters.