A few top IT leaders are teaming up to set up an ISB-like institute for entrepreneurship and deep technology skills in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, bordering Tamil Nadu, with the aim of providing a holistic approach to building startups.

“Those with good startup ideas are not able to find the right people with different skills. Though they have good product ideas, they face issues executing the projects. They are not well equipped with the required project management skills,” J A Chowdhary, Chairman of the International Startup Festival (ISF), said.

The institute will have different schools, focussing on verticals such as fintech, agriculture, and manufacturing. A non-governmental organisation (NGO) would be set up to roll out the project.

“They would require domain knowledge along with IT skills to solve the problems in that domain. Industry leaders would give them use cases and mentor them in their journey to solve the problems,” he said.

Chowdhary was a serial entrepreneur and former Director of STPI Hyderabad who laid the foundation for the IT industry here.

He told businessline that a team of like-minded IT leaders would visit Sri City on September 27-28 to explore a location to set up the institute.

Why Sri City

He said Sri City houses about 250 manufacturing companies, including from countries like Japan and Taiwan, in different industry domains.

