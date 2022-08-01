Top tech skills in demand - data analytics, java technologies, UI, UX, and others: Quess report

Data analytics, Java technologies, cloud infra technologies, full-stack technologies, user interface (UI), and user experience (UX) are the top digital skills with the highest intent to hire across sectors in the April-June 2022 quarter, finds the latest report by Quess, a business solutions provider.

“While there are seeming headwinds in the tech hiring market, certain skills continue to be high in demand such as full stack roles and data analytics roles. As organisations continue in their digital and cloud transformation journeys, we are witnessing a hiring uptick in the same. Start-up hiring is in moderation, however, India continues to see growth in captives, particularly in tech and R&D,” said Vijay Sivaram, CEO, Quess IT Staffing.

The report states that the demand for skilled individuals with digital skills continues to grow as a result of the swift development in the adoption of digital technology across industry segments. The demand for data analytics was highest in Bengaluru (40 per cent) and Hyderabad (30 per cent), while the demand for java technologies was highest in Pune (40 per cent) and Bengaluru (25 per cent).

Top cities

India’s IT metro hubs topped hiring activity across all geographic locations for the top digital talents. Hyderabad came in first on the list with 34 per cent, followed by Bengaluru with 33 per cent, Mumbai with 12 per cent, Pune with nine per cent, and Chennai with five per cent. With companies today expanding their presence beyond metros, cities such as NCR, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, and Jaipur among others have also noted increased demand for digital skills, said the release.

The Indian tech industry clocked double-digit growth across sub-sectors, adding $30 billion in revenues and nearly 4,50,000 jobs in FY 2022, according to Nasscom. The report also states that for India, upskilling continues to be the need of the hour with the emergence of present-day tech assets such as the metaverse and web 3.0. The data is derived from the algorithm built into the company’s application tracking system, which maps and matches all candidates to the positions. The data is for the period April–June 22.