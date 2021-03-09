Traders’ body to on-board vendors to e-commerce platform from March 11

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Tuesday said it will begin on-boarding vendors to its e-commerce portal, Bharatemarket, from March 11. The industry body has been working to launch a trader-backed e-commerce marketplace for some time, and hopes to launch it by April.
The traders’ body said it is launching a mobile app for on-boarding vendors on March 11 and also hopes to soon launch a consumer-on boarding application.
"Bharatemarket aims to get on-board at least seven lakh sellers by December 31, 2021 and one crore sellers by December 31, 2023 to make it the biggest marketplace," CAIT said in a statement.
The traders body has been critical of foreign funded e-commerce portals and has been demanding that the Government take action against them for flouting rules and laws by indulging in predatory pricing, loss funding, deep discounting and inventory control.
In a statement, CAIT Secretary-General Praveen Khandelwal said Bharatemarket, which is a purely Swadeshi platform, will provide a level playing field to India’s eight crore traders to compete ethically with foreign multinational giants who have distorted India’s e-commerce space with their malpractices.
"Bharatemarket is a unique e-commerce platform where traders will now have the opportunity to digitally serve their old established customers with whom they have been doing business for years," he added.
Stating that Bharatemarket will be the game changer in India’s ever growing e-commerce space, CAIT said the time is ripe for every brick and mortar retailer to realise his or her true strength and harness their capabilities to jump on to the digital bandwagon and leverage the potential of India’s burgeoning consumerism.
