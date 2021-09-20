TRAI appoints TEC as testing and certification agency for CAS

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday said it has designated Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC) as a testing and certification agency for conditional access system (CAS) and Subscriber Management System (SMS) of cable TV services.

The broadcast and telecom regulator said this was being done under the amendments brought in the broadcast regulations in June, to operationalise and oversee the framework for CAS and SMS.

This move comes after TRAI received complaints from various broadcasters and Distribution platform operators on the issue of unauthorised distribution of their signals.

Now Telecom Engineering Centre has been tasked with certification and testing based on which TRAI will establish a framework for technical compliances for CAS and SMS.

The regulator had earlier said that such a framework will lead to better content security in the distribution value chain and will improve end-to-end compliances and reduce litigations among DPO and broadcasters.

TEC will notify and maintain testing protocols and also empanel a list of accredited testing labs that fulfil the requirements of carrying out testing based on these protocols. It will also provide certification for all products tested and certified by these accredited labs.