TRAI chief allays concerns over dip in mobile users

The recent drop seen in the mobile subscriber base is not a cause of worry nor does it call for the regulator’s intervention, as the fluctuation is on account of multiple factors like minimum recharge plans and will correct in due course, said TRAI Chairman R S Sharma.

India’s total wireless subscriber base fell to 1,161.8 million as on March 31, 2019, shedding 21.87 million users over the previous month, according to data released by TRAI recently.

“There are multiple factors... like telecom operators have started monthly minimal recharge to keep the connections live...that could have led to inactive connections getting removed. These are minor variations which are not major fluctuations, and is not a cause for worry,” Sharma told PTI.