TRAI extends deadline for industry responses on consultation paper for 5G spectrum auction

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has extended the last date for receiving written comments on 5G spectrum auctions to January 10, 2022 and for counter to January 24, 2022.

It had previously fixed the last date for receiving written comments on Consultation Paper as December 28 and for counter comments as January 11.

“Keeping in view the requests of stakeholders for extension of time for submission of comments, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of written comments and counter comments,” it said, adding that no further requests for extension would be considered.

TRAI had released a consultation paper on “Auction of Spectrum in frequency bands identified for IMT/5G” on November 30 this year and had sought comments from industry for spectrum pricing.