TRAI issues public notice on revised MNP

CreditAccess Grameen buys Madura Microfin for ₹876 cr
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
Telecom regulator TRAI on Tuesday issued a public notice on the revised mobile number portability process, which is slated to make the porting process fast and simple from December 16.
The new process, which comes with conditions for generating unique porting code (UPC), entails three working days’ timeline for port out requests within a service area, and five working days for requests for port out from one circle to another.
There is no change in the porting timelines for the corporate mobile connections, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said.
“TRAI has revised the mobile number portability (MNP) process...In the revised MNP process, the UPC will be generated only when the subscriber is eligible to port out his mobile number,” TRAI said.
From December 16, mobile subscribers can generate the UPC and avail themselves of the mobile number porting process, it added.
Laying down the rules for the new process, TRAI said a positive validation of various conditions will determine generation of the UPC. For instance, in the case of post-paid mobile connection, the subscriber has to ensure clearance of ‘outstanding dues’ towards the existing telecom service provider for the issued bills, as per normal billing cycle. Other conditions include activation in the present operator’s network of not less than 90 days; no pending contractual obligations to be fulfilled by the subscriber as per the exit clause provided in the subscriber agreement.
UPC will be valid for four days for all licensed service areas (LSAs) except the circles of Jammu & Kashmir, Assam and North-East, where it will remain valid for 30 days.
“As the existing MNP system shall migrate to new MNP process with effect from December 16, facility of MNP will not be available from December 10 to December 15 and UPC will also not be generated during the migration period. However, the porting requests already submitted will continue to be processed,” TRAI said.
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
This is how the new Snapdragon processors is going to change the smartphone market
Analysts see advantages but also caution about prickly issues, including traffic sharing
Ashwini Phadnis offers a peek into a fascinating exercise — airlines assigning a unique identity to each of ...
The stock of leading telecom service provider Bharti Airtel rallied last week, thanks to the implementation ...
For investors in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the September quarter results were a bit of a dampener.
Regular investments, emergency reserves, adequate insurance and plugging gaps can do the trick
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...