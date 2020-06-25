TRAI launches app to select, modify TV channel subscriptions

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday launched a channel selector app in a bid to offer consumers a common interface to select and modify their TV channel subscription packs.

So far, four DTH service providers and four Multi-System Operators (MSOs) have been on-boarded on the app, which is available on both Google Play and Apple Store. Officials said about 12 more Distribution Platform Operators (DTH or MSOs) are in the process of being on-boarded.

‘Privacy intact’

Launching the app at a virtual event, TRAI Chairman RS Sharma said: “Our objective to launch this app is to facilitate the consumers in selecting and modifying their TV channel subscription plans easily. We have no interest in collecting consumer information through this app and have a privacy policy in place.”

He added that the app has been developed to provide a transparent, reliable and robust system for TV subscribers in the country. “This is not a commercial venture launched by TRAI to compete with anyone. This is a reference application offering a common interface to consumers. The idea of this app is to offer consumers another option to easily modify and select the TV channels of their choice, besides the options offered by individual DTH companies and MSOs.”

TRAI aims to get most of the DPOs on-boarded on the app. Last October, the telecom and broadcast regulator had mandated all DPOs to share their APIs (application programme interfaces) with TRAI so that consumers can edit and modify their subscription using an app developed by TRAI.

All under a roof

Consumers will be able to check their existing subscription plans using the app and view all channels and bouquets provided by their DTH service providers and cable operators. They can then modify their subscription plans, including removing unwanted channels. They will also get the best combination of user-selected channels or bouquets available at the same or less price, TRAI said in a statement.