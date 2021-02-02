TRAI recommends MSOs be allowed to carry 15 platform channels

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recommended that Multi-System Operators (MSOs) should be allowed to carry a maximum of 15 platform channels.

Platform channels are channels or services offered by MSOs, local cable operators (LCOs)and DTH operators exclusively to their subscribers as value-added services.

In its recommendations sent to the I& B Ministry, TRAI said it agrees with Ministry’s view that platform services or channels should be defined as "programs transmitted by distribution platform operators exclusively to their own subscribers" and should not include DD channels, registered TV channels or foreign TV channels.

Besides, it said that “time-shift feed of registered TV channels” should also not be allowed as a platform service.

“DTH operator / MSOs/ IPTV/ HITS operator should ensure and provide an undertaking to the Ministry in the format prescribed by the Ministry that the programme transmitted is exclusive to their platform and not shared directly or indirectly with any other DPO,” TRAI recommended.

In December, the government in the DTH licensing policy had set a similar cap for DTH players and had said that they could carry platform channels to a maximum of 5 per cent of their total channel carrying capacity.

In its latest recommendation, the telecom and broadcast regulator said that the Ministry should specify a compliance structure so that entities providing platform services make full disclosure of ownership status and comply with programming and advertising code.

It has also recommended that those DPOs offering news or current affairs in the form of platform services should be incorporated under the Companies Act.

It also said that platform services should be categorised under the genre “Platform Services” on the electronic programming guide and the MRP of the services should be also displayed.

“A provision for putting a caption as 'Platform Services' may be required to distinguish the platform services from the linear channels. Government may decide the caption in a size which is visually readable by the consumers,” the telecom and broadcast regulator said in its recommendations.

Meanwhile, on the issue of security clearance, TRAI said that it agrees with the I&B Ministry’s suggestion on obtaining security clearance of all MSOs and LCOs who wish to offer platform services and were not cleared by the Ministry of Home Affairs at the time of the registration.

However it added that if " at any time before the MIB obtains the security clearance, it is determined that the programming service offered on PS is inimical to India's national security or to the public interest, MIB may require the MSO / LCO to withdraw from distribution of the PS Channel or the programming service and / or cancel the registration,”