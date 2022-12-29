The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recommended that registration for multi-system operators (MSOs) should be done for 10 years and that the processing fee should be fixed at ₹1 lakh.

It has also recommended of that the window for renewal of registration should be opened about not later than two months or earlier than seven months from the date of expiry. “Information & Broadcasting Ministry should maintain a list of MSOs with due date of expiry on its website starting from the latest due date,” it added.

MSOs downlink signals of various broadcasters from the satellite and provide a bundled and encrypted feed of multiple channels to the local cable operators who further retransmit it to subscribers through cables. At present, there are 1,753 registered MSOs, out of which around 1,100 are operational.

The I&B Ministry had first issued new registrations to MSOs during the implementation of Digital Addressable System in June 2012 which became due for renewal and extension in June 2022. Due ot lack of provisions for MSO registration renewal process in the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994 the Ministry had sought recommendations from TRAI on the issue.

“No application for renewal should be entertained by MIB if made on or after the date of expiry of existing registration,” it added.

Guidelines

The telecom and broadcast regulator has also recommended that the uplinking and downlinking guidelines should be amended to ensure that broadcasters do not provide signals to such MSOs whose registration has expired.

“MIB should publish the list of such MSOs, who have not applied for renewal within the prescribed time period with their due date of expiry, on its website. The registration status of such MSO should be deemed to be cancelled, post the expiry date,” it has recommended.

The recommendations also states that every renewal application should be referred to TRAI for confirmation of compliance of rules and regulations. The process of seeking confirmation of compliance may be online through Broadcast Seva portal. It added that it will provide explicit instances of non-compliance within 15 days of online referral and if it does not respond within that timespan it should be considered confirmed.

“For the purposes of transparency and clarity, TRAI shall release a detailed circular on its website which shall contain the specifics of the review process and grounds of such review by TRAI,” the statement added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit