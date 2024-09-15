The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recommended that a virtual network operator (VNO) can partner with multiple telecom operators to provide wireline services in a licenced area.

Trai has also recommended that a VNO, intending to provide both wireless and wireline access services in a licenced area, should be permitted to take connectivity from one operator for wireless access service and another for wireline access service.

“The Authority is of the view that the implementation of these recommendations would give a boost to the quality of service of wireline access services in the country. It would also provide a flexibility to Access Service VNOs to obtain connectivity for wireless access service and wireline access service from different NSOs. This would enable Access Service VNOs to provide better service offerings to telecom consumers in the country,” Trai said.

In 2016, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) introduced the regime of Virtual Network Operators (VNOs) in India to provide options for customers. However, so far, there are not too many VNO players in the country due to poor business models.