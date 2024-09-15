The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recommended that a virtual network operator (VNO) can partner with multiple telecom operators to provide wireline services in a licenced area.
Trai has also recommended that a VNO, intending to provide both wireless and wireline access services in a licenced area, should be permitted to take connectivity from one operator for wireless access service and another for wireline access service.
“The Authority is of the view that the implementation of these recommendations would give a boost to the quality of service of wireline access services in the country. It would also provide a flexibility to Access Service VNOs to obtain connectivity for wireless access service and wireline access service from different NSOs. This would enable Access Service VNOs to provide better service offerings to telecom consumers in the country,” Trai said.
In 2016, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) introduced the regime of Virtual Network Operators (VNOs) in India to provide options for customers. However, so far, there are not too many VNO players in the country due to poor business models.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.