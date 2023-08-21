The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) proposes to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to measure and monitor network quality in its new draft regulation for Quality of Service Standards.

TRAI proposes utilising AI technology for QoS management and monitoring. , “Near real-time, rather than monthly QoS performance monitoring may be achieved by collection, processing, and correlation of performance data. AI can play an important role in effectively managing end-to-end QoS in network,” TRAI said.

TRAI released a consultation paper reviewing Quality of Service Standards for access service providers on Friday. In the paper, TRAI proposes to measure Quality of Service Standards across all segments of the telecommunications network.

Segments of a telecommunication network include access, backhaul, core and transport components.

The segmented approach to Quality of Service management could lead to unpredictable user experience, as each and every segment of a network is integral in delivering seamless telecommunications to the end user, TRAI said.

In the draft regulation, TRAI has proposed to merge three regulations to measure network quality for wireless and wireline services into one.

TRAI Act

According to TRAI Act, 1997, it is mandated to ensure the QoS to protect the interest of the consumers of telecommunication services. Accordingly, it notified three QoS standards for telecom services — The standards of QoS of Basic Telephone Service (Wireline) and Cellular Mobile Telephone Service Regulations, 2009; QoS of Broadband Service Regulations 2006 and; The Standards of QoS for Wireless Data Services Regulations 2012.

These regulations have been amended from time to time based on the induction of new technologies like 4G. TRAI said it has been receiving a number of complaints from subscribers regarding call drops and other network-related issues, especially after the rollout of 5G services.

“To simplify regulatory framework for QoS, it is proposed to have single regulation dealing with QoS standards for all voice and data services irrespective of their access medium i.e., for both wireline and wireless services. Accordingly, present three regulations are proposed to be merged into single regulation,” it said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit