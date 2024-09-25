Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday said it will expedite the process for satellite spectrum pricing before taking up the issue of regulation for over-the-top (OTT) apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Google Meet.

“It (satellite spectrum) has been taken up on a high priority. Our entire team is working on preparation for authorisation, so you can expect the consultation paper on pricing for satellite spectrum in the next few days,” Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman, TRAI told reporters while talking about the Service Authorisation Framework under Telecommunications Act 2023.

He said that OTT was not part of this paper and that it was being discussed separately.

“Right now, we have to take up spectrum pricing on a priority basis,” he said adding that TRAI will explore if OTT apps need to be regulated under the Telecommunications Act 2023.

The telecom service providers (TSPs) have been expressing concerns over TRAI’s recent recommendation on a new regime that proposes to allow the provisioning of telecom service using single authorisation instead of a license, which was the norm under the old regime.

Lahoti said TRAI has only recommended the framework that should be implemented under the Telecommunications Act 2023 for allowing the provisioning of services.

BROAD CATEGORIES

TRAI on September 18, has recommended three broad categories of telecommunication service authorisations: main service authorisations, auxiliary service authorisations, and captive service authorisations.

Under the new authorisation framework, ‘Unified Service Authorisation’ has been introduced to achieve the objective of ‘One Nation, One Authorisation’ across services and service areas. It released recommendations on the ‘Framework for Service Authorisations to be Granted Under the Telecommunications Act, 2023’.

The regulator also said that the government should grant service authorisation under the new Telecommunications Act, 2023, instead of entering into an agreement with the entity. The regulator has reduced the entry fee for the authorisation of services.

“There is no recommendation on the timeline for service providers to migrate to the new framework. It is voluntary. They can continue to provide services under their existing licenses,” Lahoti added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit