TRAI’s consultation paper makes RJio, Airtel and Vodafone to come together

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) In sync consultation paper on ‘tariff issues’, might be the first regulatory consultation on which the views of Reliance Jio Infocomm are broadly in sync with that of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL).

Each of the three operators has pressed for regulatory intervention on pricing even as the reasons offered and the sense of urgency indicated differ a tad bit. RJio, Bharti and VIL have demanded the floor price for data to be ₹20, ₹30, and ₹35 per GB, respectively, according to a report by Kotak.

The need for higher pricing, VIL establishes the case by highlighting the ‘deep financial stress’ in the sector. Airtel does so on the same grounds but with lower intensity. While RJio does so by arguing that pricing needs to go up to revitalise and sustain necessary investments in the sector.

Operators’ responses on this aspect reflect the current state of financials of the three, it said.

On the need for regulatory intervention to ensure pricing goes up, none of the operators seems to be confident of tariffs going up if left to market forces, and each of them seems to be placing the blame on others. It is baffling that this is the case that has brought operators to be in sync.

Nonetheless, state of deep trust deficit is what it is even as game theory would suggest co-opetition should emerge and sustain.

On specifics on floor pricing regime/architecture should look like, Bharti’s and VIL’s responses are far more detailed than RJio’s on the specifics.

RJio has kept its suggestion on the floor price limited to Rs 20 per GB for data while arguing for voice and SMS to remain under forbearance. Bharti and VIL have both argued for a minimum fixed subscription charge per month, a fixed charge per month for unlimited voice with pricing non-UL metered voice calls under forbearance, and a floor price for data on a per GB basis (Rs30/GB per Bharti and Rs35/GB per VIL) over and above the fixed charges.

All the three operators have suggested that floor tariffs be a time-bound intervention with a return to the forbearance policy in a couple of years.

RJio differs

RJio differs from Bharti and VIL on floor tariff computation methodology and floor pricing for voice. RJio believes that floor tariff workings should not be based on a ‘cost recovery + reasonable returns’ approach but an approach that only considers the future investment needs of the sector.

Bharti and VIL, on the other hand, have argued strongly for a ‘cost recovery + reasonable returns’ approach. Both of them have suggested using costs basis latest reported results and not basis accounting separation reports submitted by the operators to DoT, and a 15 per cent Return on Capital Employed target.

Another area where RJio’s views differ is on the need for a floor price for voice services. While Bharti and VIL have suggested a floor price for unlimited voice, RJio has argued that mobile termination rates of Rs 0.06 per minute serve as a natural floor anyway and hence there is no need for a regulatory intervention.

While also arguing for a need for a floor pricing, BSNL and MTNL have suggested that the floor pricing regulation should apply only to operators with less than 15 per cent Visitor Location Registry (VLR) subscribers market share in a circle.