TRAI’s new bulk SMS norms come into effect from April 1

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has instructed telecom service providers to make special efforts to identify the causes for any rejection of commercial SMS from Principal Entities (PE), telemarketers or aggregators.
This comes after the content scrubbing of commercial and transactional messages was resumed from April 1.
In consumer interest, TRAI had earlier notified the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, (TCCCPR) to prevent spam and fraudulent messages.
As per the provisions of these regulations, senders of messages such as OTP, transactional messages, service messages or commercial messages are required to fulfil prescribed regulatory requirements for sending bulk communication.
One of the measures to curb spam was to scrub the content of SMS to be delivered against the registered content template. When this process was invoked by telecom service providers on March 8, it led to high rejection ratio and was suspended temporarily.
“Reports from TSPs indicate that no major issues have come to notice leaving few cases and messages which are in accordance with the regulations are getting delivered successfully,” the telecom regulator said in a statement on Thursday.
Scrubbing refers to the process that matches SMS content with a pre-registered template submitted by every principal entity that sends commercial text messages to its customers. If the content doesn’t match the template, the telcos block the message.
“TSPs have been instructed to make special efforts to identify the cause of rejection of SMS, if there is any rejection from some PEs/Telemarketers/Aggregators. We request regulatory bodies, Central and State departments, Industry bodies, to impress upon organisations under their control to implement these regulations effectively in consumers interest,” the regulator added.
TRAI had earlier too requested regulatory bodies such as RBI, SEBI, IRDA, Central and State government departments, other autonomous bodies and other establishments to impress upon Principal entities under their jurisdiction to follow the regulatory requirement strictly.
