Transak expands India leadership, onboards ex-Paytm Money executives

Crypto payment gateway start-up Transak, on Wednesday, announced the appointment of former Paytm Money leadership Rajat Mehrotra, as the Head of Engineering and Sharad Agarwal as Head of Product, Design and Data.

This is in line with the start-up’s India and global expansion plans. Transak offers a single integration for applications to accept fiat-to-crypto deposits and withdrawals from a global user base.

Mehrotra and Agarwal held leadership positions at Paytm Money, heading engineering and product respectively. They have been instrumental in building the foundation of Paytm’s stock trading platform and will be bringing the same expertise and nuanced understanding of customer adoption & experience to Transak.

Web3 app access

Transak was founded in 2019 by Sami Start and Yeshu Agarwal in a mission to make web3 applications accessible with India as a key market.

Sami Start, Co-founder–Transak, said, “We are delighted to onboard the finest tech leaders from India with whom we share our passion for simplifying crypto transactions in Indian and international markets. They come with a combined experience of 35 years to elevate Transak’s vision to boost crypto adoption and tap into the true potential of India as an early web3 adopter.”

India presence

“The Indian market has incredible opportunities. Sharad and Rajat will go a long way in fast-tracking the future of web3 developments in India by way of mass adoption. We are looking to solidify our India presence further by expanding our partnerships and building a 150+ strong India team by hiring across different functions.” added Yeshu Agarwal, Cofounder, Transak.

Decentralised apps

Transak is bullish on the future of decentralised applications (dApps). With its global fiat on-ramp integrated into the application, Transak allows dApp users to acquire crypto assets with their existing bank accounts directly via bank transfer, card payment, or local payment methods. India is at the forefront of global crypto adoption and Transak is looking to double down on its presence in the country to empower the next generation of Web3 developers.