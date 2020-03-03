Trell raises $4 m in pre-Series A round

POCO X2 review: Powerful and packing a bunch
The latest from Xiaomi’s new spin-off lives up to its popular predecessor’s legacy, especially in looks and ...
Bengaluru-based lifestyle-community-commerce platform Trell has raised $4 million in a pre-Series A round led by Sequoia Capital India’s Surge, Fozun RZ Capital and KTB Network.
Existing investors Beenext, WEH Ventures and Sprout Ventures also participated in the round, the company said in a statement.
Launched in August 2017 by IIT Bombay alumni Arun Lodhi, Prashant Sachan and Pulkit Agrawal and NITIE alumnus Bimal Kartheek Rebba, Trell is a mobile application that enables Indian users to share and discover personalised recommendations and product reviews across lifestyle interests. These include skincare and personal grooming, fashion, cooking, wellness, movie and web-show reviews, home decor and travel.
The platform has created an ecosystem of regional influencers or ‘key opinion leaders’ (KOLs) who share localised content in five Indian languages (Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, English, and Hindi).
“Today, over 400 million Indian language internet users struggle with lifestyle aspirations. The dearth of meaningful content in their own languages and lack of trustworthy sources of information on the internet are the two prime reasons for this,” Pulkit Agrawal, Co-Founder, Trell said.
“We actively engage with our KOLs through the ‘Trell Creators’ Academy’ programme, wherein 25,000 creators are currently being educated every day to create valuable content, grow their reach, become influencers and eventually solve for the scarcity of regional content,” he added.
With over 15 million downloads and 5 million monthly active users on its app, Trell has grown 20 times in the last 12 months. In January 2020 alone, its community of 500,000 content creators published 1.2 million content pieces on Trell, which garnered more than 300 million views.
The latest from Xiaomi’s new spin-off lives up to its popular predecessor’s legacy, especially in looks and ...
Indian carriers’ global ambitions were clipped on that fateful day, March 13, 2019
The outlook for domestic airlines doesn’t look encouraging right now, given the coronavirus outbreak and other ...
Sanfe gets ₹8-crore funding Feminine hygiene brand Sanfe has raised ₹8 crore in a pre-Series A round from ...
A rejig and systematic investments should help this double-income single-kid couple meet their financial ...
Premium paying term is the total period (number of years or months) for which a policyholder has to pay ...
Despite its decline last week, the charts suggest a possible recovery
But India’s substantial carry-over stocks, better sowing next year will restrict the gain
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...