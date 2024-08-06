Trigyn Technologies, a US-based digital and intelligence solutions provider, will set up an AI innovation and delivery centre in Hyderabad. The centre will have over 1,000 employees over the next three years.

The decision was announced after a meeting between the company’s top executives with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu in New York on Tuesday.

The company, with a total revenue of over $160 million, has around 100 people in Hyderabad. Of the company’s global strength of 2,500 employees, about 1,000 work in India.

“The leadership team of the firm said it expects to move into production mode over the next six months, given the anticipation of rapid growth in AI adoption across sectors,” a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Arcesium expansion plan

Meanwhile, Arcesium, which was launched as an independent entity backed by DE Shaw group and Blackstone Alternative Asset Management (BAAM), said it would expand its operations in Hyderabad would hire 500 high-end tech talent in the next two years

Gaurav Suri, CEO of Arcesium, held discussions with the Revanth Reddy team to discuss the plan for the expansion of its first overseas location. The Hyderabad centre works in the area of data management and data strategy initiatives.

CEO Roundtable

The Chief Minister and his team took part in a CEO roundtable, showcasing various investment opportunities in the State.

The list of attendees included Amit Kumar, (Managing Director, Accenture); Punit Lochan (MD, Deloitte); Veera Budhi (Chief Technology Officer, Habits Inc); and Arun Upadhaya (Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Research, Ocugen).