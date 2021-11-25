Truecaller announces ‘Truecaller Version 12’ for Android users

Caller ID platform Truecaller on Thursday announced the launch of a new version of the app, “Truecaller Version 12.”

The version features an all-new redesign with a host of user-focussed enhancements.

The new version of True Caller will include features such as Video Caller ID, a redesigned interface, call recording, Ghost call and call announce. The features will be gradually rolled for all Android users in India in the coming weeks, with several other countries soon to follow, the company said.

The app will still include features such as Call Alerts, Call Reason, Full Screen Caller ID, Inbox Cleaner apart from messaging features such as Smart SMS, secure backup of SMS/contacts and support for 46 languages.

Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product officer and Managing Director, Truecaller India, said, “We continue to remain focussed on user demands and meet them with innovative solutions and offerings.”

“All these new features will allow people to enjoy and exercise greater control over their communication, offering a safe, fun and fulfilling experience at the same time. We worked hard to add many new features and a streamlined interface without adding complexity. At the same time, the app is faster and leaner, allowing for smoother operation and reduced battery consumption,” added Jhunjhunwala.

New features

The new version features a revamped, streamlined interface with separate tabs for calls and SMS.

“With over 15 crore people now using Truecaller for SMS, this change was sorely needed. With separate tabs, you can now get to all of your SMS, Truecaller Group Chats and individual chats with just one tap,” the company said.

The new Video Caller ID feature will allow users to set a short video that plays automatically when they call friends and family. Users can choose from one of the built in video templates or record their own video. The feature is meant to make the calling experience more personalised and will be available for all Truecaller Android users.

“We’ve decided to feature to be a short selfie video. So it’s a very short clip. I believe less than 10 seconds is the duration of this video,” Jhunjhunwala said.

The Call Recording feature that was initially introduced as a Premium only feature will now be available to everyone running Android 5.1 and newer.

Call recording

With call recording, users can record all incoming and outgoing calls, irrespective of their device manufacturer including the feature.

“All recordings are stored locally on the device storage and cannot be accessed by Truecaller,” it said.

User can listen to or delete recordings within Truecaller or by using a file browser. Recordings can also be shared using email, Bluetooth or any messaging service. This is an optional feature. Users can start recording with a single tap in either Full-Screen or Pop Up Caller ID after the initial setup process.

Ghost call

It has also launched a new Ghost Call feature that will let users set up any name, number and photo to make it appear as if they are getting a call from that person.

“If you prefer, you can also just choose a contact from your phonebook. If you would like to receive the Ghost Call at a later time, you can schedule it. Ghost Call will only be available to Truecaller Premium and Gold subscribers,” it said.

Call announce

The new optional Call Announce feature when enabled will let Truecaller speak the caller ID for incoming phone calls out loud.

This will work for saved contacts as well as for numbers identified by Truecaller on both normal voice calls or Truecaller HD Voice calls.

“It can be quite useful to know who’s calling without even looking at your screen. If you prefer, this can also be enabled while wearing headphones,” it said.

Ghost Call and Call Announce features will only be available to Premium and Gold subscribers.

We’ve already begun the rollout. And I think in a few days it will actually be available to everyone.

The new features have been rolled out following feedback from users.

New milestone

Separately, the platform earlier this week announced that it has reached a new milestone of 300 million users monthly across the globe. It has added around 50 million users since October 2020. The platform had recorded 250 million monthly active users globally a year ago.

India continues to be the largest market with over 220 million active users, with a reach that is spread across the country, the company had said.

“We’re constantly looking at what is it that we can do in each of our focus markets. India was our biggest focus, we create features that are specifically for India as well from time to time,” said Jhunjhunwala during the briefing.