As SMS frauds rise, Truecaller has initiated ‘Fraud Protection,’ an active effort that combines user feedback with proprietary machine learning intelligence to effectively combat fraudulent messages and senders.

Truecaller has been relying on community-driven feedback to tackle spam SMS. This is helpful for people who may not know how to spot fraud and mistakenly believe they are dealing with legitimate businesses.

Currently available to all Android users, Fraud Protection intelligently recognises fraudulent senders and messages. The system also adapts to automatically discover new forms of fraud, even without user reports, said the company.

Unlike regular spam, frauds and scams are often malicious in nature. There are always new types of fraud around, especially in the name of legitimate businesses. This often leads to victims getting duped of hard-earned money within a fraction of a second.

Also read Truecaller Live Caller ID on iPhone: Know how to set up

The company estimates that over 100 million people using Truecaller have received at least one fraudulent SMS over the past three months. These frauds range from electricity bill payments, banks, job offers, KYC related, loans, charity, lottery, and many other types.

Fraud Protection is free and available to all Truecaller users across India. For every single fraudulent message that a user receives, Truecaller will show a clearly marked red notification, warning the user not to take action.

The notification will remain on screen till it is manually dismissed. The company also said that it does not upload any messages as all processing happens locally on the device, thanks to their advanced AI filters.

businessline earlier reported that cybersecurity experts and police of various States have issued advisories asking people not to jump the gun when they get a suspicious link that promises an upgradation.