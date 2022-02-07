Truecaller partners with global smartphone manufacturers to preload its app

Truecaller announced that it is partnering with global Android smartphone manufacturers to preload the app on smartphones in key markets such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Latin America. The company targets 100 million phone integrations over the next two years.

Although pre-installed, the consumers will have the option on its usage . Hence ,Truecaller is not committing any number on new active users .

Alan Mamedi, CEO and co-founder of Truecaller, said, “Truecaller remains one of the most downloaded apps in several countries. However, not every smartphone user is tech-savvy enough to download an app. Anecdotally, we often hear how first-time smartphone users in emerging markets take the help of shopkeepers or friends and family to download Truecaller. This move is in line with our global ambitions to make it available for everyone, but also aims to make Truecaller easier to use for millions of new users.”

He added, “Although these pre-installs do not automatically generate a new active user on Truecaller, it is an important step to allow more consumers to discover and benefit from the features of Truecaller. Today, we have more than 220 million active users in India, a country with more than 450 million smartphone users. This number is expected to grow to over 700 million smartphone users in the coming three years. During the last two years, our market penetration has grown from 35 percent to almost 50 percent and we see a great potential with these kinds of partnerships to scale this even faster.”