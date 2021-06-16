Truecaller rolls out new features on Android

Caller ID app Truecaller is rolling out new features for users on Android.

The new features include Group Voice Calling, Smart SMS and Inbox Cleaner. The features are based on user feedback.

Rishit Jhunjhunwala, MD India, Truecaller said, “We continue to remain focused on the evolving needs of our users and meet those needs with innovative solutions. These features get us closer to our mission: to make communication safer and more efficient for everyone. With Group voice calling, Smart SMS and Inbox cleaner, I am hopeful that consumers will be able to operate more effectively given the benefits of staying connected, using messaging service smartly to stay on top of important information and lastly inbox cleaner to save the mobile phone from running out of space.”

Group Voice Calling will allow users to add up to eight participants to a call while retaining the quality of the calls. Truecaller will also help identify spam users in the group if they were added without the user’s knowledge.

With this feature, users will be able to add a new participant to a voice call without adding them to their phonebook.

“In an ongoing call, the app will reflect each participant's city and this will be visible to all people in the call,” Truecaller explained in an official release.

The platform will also indicate when another user is busy in another call or offline while initiating a call. All group voice calls will be secured with symmetric encryption.

Additionally, the feature also offers a dial back option from call logs making it easy to manage the group (including adding or removing participants) when dialling them back.

Filtering spam messages

In terms of the Smart SMS feature, Truecaller will use these algorithms that it uses to identify spam callers in SMS to better identify spam messages

"Roughly 80 per cent of SMSes one receives daily are from businesses, so SMS apps need to become smarter with filtering out spam and in categorising useful information," it said.

The SMS intelligence is built into the app itself and it can work offline.

Smart SMS will help better filter out spam, categorise useful information and remind users of payments.

This feature is currently available only to users in India, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa. It will soon be available in the US, Sweden, Malaysia, Indonesia and Egypt.

Inbox Cleaner will help users better manage their storage and clear out old, unwanted messages.

Users can tap on Inbox Cleaner from the menu and it will show them how many old OTPs and spam SMSes they have accumulated. By tapping on the ‘clean up’ button, users can remove old SMSes without affecting their important data.

"On the first run, a typical user can expect to delete hundreds or thousands of messages, potentially freeing up significant storage space as well as providing a faster, cleaner inbox," it said.

The feature is designed to run in the background, allowing users to continue working on other tasks within Truecaller or any other app on the device.