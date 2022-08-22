Truecaller, WE HUB to incubate women-led startups

Truecaller, a communications platform company, has signed an agreement with WE HUB, an exclusive incubator for women-led enterprises, to promote entrepreneurship.

WE HUB Chief Executive Officer Deepthi Ravula and Truecaller’s Director of Public Affairs Pragya Misra have signed the agreement.

As part of the agreement, Truecaller will offer its Software Development Kit (SDK) to women-led start-ups to improve their user funnel and drive growth with mobile number verification. “The SDK is designed to help developers build world-class verification infrastructure. It helped several organisations to drive and scale their businesses,” a WE HUB executive said.

Besides, the company would also offer advertisement credits worth $25,000 to promote visibility and scale up their operations.

“We will organise hackathons on mutually identified problem statements. Domain experts from both the organisations will mentor the startups,” Deepthi Ravula said in a statement on Monday.

WE HUB has so far incubated 238 startups.