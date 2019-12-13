Info-tech

truMe raises $145,000 from US-based angel investor

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 13, 2019 Published on December 13, 2019

truMe, an identity & access management solutions start-up, has raised $145,000 from Rajan Kaistha, an angel investor in the US.

Following the raising of funds, truMe plans to deepen its footprint in Delhi-NCR and expand its operations to Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Apart from the expansion plans, it will use the proceeds to invest in talent and technology, the company said.

truMe is the flagship product of Mobico Comodo Pvt Ltd, an IT products start-up in the Identity & Access Management space.

Published on December 13, 2019
start ups
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Emotion recognition, AI for suicide prevention | Read