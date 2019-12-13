truMe raises $145,000 from US-based angel investor

truMe, an identity & access management solutions start-up, has raised $145,000 from Rajan Kaistha, an angel investor in the US.

Following the raising of funds, truMe plans to deepen its footprint in Delhi-NCR and expand its operations to Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Apart from the expansion plans, it will use the proceeds to invest in talent and technology, the company said.

truMe is the flagship product of Mobico Comodo Pvt Ltd, an IT products start-up in the Identity & Access Management space.