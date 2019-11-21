Trump says looking at exemption for Apple on China tariffs

US President Donald Trump, touring an Apple Inc assembly plant in Texas, said he is looking at exempting the iPhone maker from tariffs on goods imported from China.

Trump made the remarks on Wednesday alongside Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook at a Flex Inc facility in Austin, Texas, that is manufacturing Apples new Mac Pro desktop computer. Trump repeated previous comments he has made that it is not fair for Apple to be taxed on iPhones built in China given that South Korean rival Samsung Electronics Co does not have to pay the China import duties.

The problem we have is you have Samsung -- its a great company but its a competitor of Apple and its not fair if -- because we have a trade deal with Korea, we made a great trade deal with South Korea, but we have to treat Apple on a somewhat similar basis as we treat Samsung.

While Apple was spared on tariffs for the most of the components that go into the US-assembled Mac Pro, the Cupertino, California-based technology giant had five other requests for duty exclusions denied. Apple has 11 requests pending with the Trump administration for tariff relief on the Apple Watch, iMac, parts for the iPhone and other components imported from China.

The company is scheduled to have its iPhone, iPad, laptops, and some other products hit with import duties beginning December 15.