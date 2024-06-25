IT peripherals maker TVS Electronics has announced the addition of an electronics manufacturing services (EMS) capability at the Tumakuru facility in Karnataka.

The introduction of a surface mount technology (SMT) line that looks to revolutionise standards in precision and flexibility has been planned as the keystone for this expansion.

This plant provides end-to-end solutions including PCB assembly, product testing, box building, and supply chain. This ecosystem enables TVS Electronics to cater to diverse manufacturing needs, ranging from design improvements to warranty services and repair solutions.

The EMS hardware solutions are tailored for diverse sectors, including retail, banking, shipping & logistics, and government establishments.

“The electronics manufacturing services (EMS) facility, equipped with cutting-edge SMT technology, exemplifies TVS Electronics’ commitment to enhancing manufacturing capabilities while fostering employee innovation. It represents a significant step towards our overarching vision of becoming a comprehensive solution provider, while also marking a significant stride in strengthening the Make-in-India initiative. As a preferred partner for domestic and international businesses, we continue to keep the innovation wagon fuelled at all times,” said Sathya Doraisamy, Chief Business Officer of TVS Electronics.

The manufacturing plant uses power from a 400 kW solar plant, proving the company’s dedication to ethical production processes and reducing its environmental impact.

TVS-E also forayed into products such as point-of-sale (POS) devices for the retail sector. Today, its operations are split into two business segments: products and solutions group (PSG) and customer support services (CSS). Under PSG, it serves the retail, BFSI, and logistics industries with Touch POS systems, dot matrix and thermal printers, and track-and-trace products like barcode scanners.

The company’s shares closed at ₹330 on the BSE on Monday, down by 2.11 per cent.