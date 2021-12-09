Twitter 2021: Pat Cummins’ tweet on donating to Covid relief is the most trending #hashtag

As the year comes to a close, Twitter announced the top tweets and hashtags to trend in India in 2021, between January 1 and November 15. Twitter in many ways had become the go to place for resources and help when the second wave of Covid had hit India.

Further, amidst never-ending lockdowns, people came closer through hashtags like #WeMetOnTwitter or experiencing sports together with #Tokyo2020 to #CricketTwitter.

Australian cricketer Pat Cummins’ tweet on donating to India for Covid relief and encouraging others to do so became the most retweeted and quoted tweet of the year.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli’s announcement of the birth of his daughter became the most liked tweet in 2021. Last year, his wife and actor Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy announcement was the most liked tweets.

Other tweets to trend in the entertainment and sports categories include Tamil actor Vijay’s unveiling of the first look of his much-awaited movie Beast.

Also read: Why CEOs are jumping on the social media bandwagon

In another event, MS Dhoni’s final-over masterstroke against Delhi Capitals left the microblogging site buzzing with the mentions of #CricketTwitter. Kohli’s tweet appreciating the former captain on his match-winning play during the IPL ended up being the most retweeted post in sports.

PM Narendra Modi’s tweet getting his first vaccine dose was the most retweeted in the government category. In business, Ratan Tata’s tweet from October 2021, welcoming Air India back to the group’s umbrella following the acquisition announcement by Tata Sons, became the most retweeted.

Modi’s another tweet congratulating and cheering Team India for their historic test win against Australia at the Gabba stirred thousands of conversations across the world. The tweet indeed became the most liked tweet among all government posts.

The top hashtags to trend this year ranked on the number of authors using it includes #NewProfilePic, #Covid19, #FarmersProtest, #TeamIndia, #Tokyo2020, #IPL2021, #IndVsEng, #Master and #Bitcoin.

This is year, there was a section of most tweeted hashtags in digital assets as cryptocurrencies took the centre stage and went mainstream. #Bitcoin, #BSC, #Crypto, #NFT, #DeFi were the most tweeted.