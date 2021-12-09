Twitter 2021: Pat Cummins’ tweet on donating to Covid relief is the most trending #hashtag

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
As the year comes to a close, Twitter announced the top tweets and hashtags to trend in India in 2021, between January 1 and November 15. Twitter in many ways had become the go to place for resources and help when the second wave of Covid had hit India.
Further, amidst never-ending lockdowns, people came closer through hashtags like #WeMetOnTwitter or experiencing sports together with #Tokyo2020 to #CricketTwitter.
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins’ tweet on donating to India for Covid relief and encouraging others to do so became the most retweeted and quoted tweet of the year.
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli’s announcement of the birth of his daughter became the most liked tweet in 2021. Last year, his wife and actor Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy announcement was the most liked tweets.
Other tweets to trend in the entertainment and sports categories include Tamil actor Vijay’s unveiling of the first look of his much-awaited movie Beast.
Also read: Why CEOs are jumping on the social media bandwagon
In another event, MS Dhoni’s final-over masterstroke against Delhi Capitals left the microblogging site buzzing with the mentions of #CricketTwitter. Kohli’s tweet appreciating the former captain on his match-winning play during the IPL ended up being the most retweeted post in sports.
PM Narendra Modi’s tweet getting his first vaccine dose was the most retweeted in the government category. In business, Ratan Tata’s tweet from October 2021, welcoming Air India back to the group’s umbrella following the acquisition announcement by Tata Sons, became the most retweeted.
Modi’s another tweet congratulating and cheering Team India for their historic test win against Australia at the Gabba stirred thousands of conversations across the world. The tweet indeed became the most liked tweet among all government posts.
The top hashtags to trend this year ranked on the number of authors using it includes #NewProfilePic, #Covid19, #FarmersProtest, #TeamIndia, #Tokyo2020, #IPL2021, #IndVsEng, #Master and #Bitcoin.
This is year, there was a section of most tweeted hashtags in digital assets as cryptocurrencies took the centre stage and went mainstream. #Bitcoin, #BSC, #Crypto, #NFT, #DeFi were the most tweeted.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...