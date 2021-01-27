Twitter acquires newsletter service Revue

Twitter has acquired Revue, a service that helps users including writers and content publishers publish editorial newsletters.

The social media major has acquired Revue for an undisclosed sum to help writers and long-form content curators to reach out to and grow their audience.

“Revue will accelerate our work to help people stay informed about their interests while giving all types of writers a way to monetise their audience – whether it’s through the one they built at a publication, their website, on Twitter, or elsewhere,” Twitter said in a blog post.

Twitter will help them connect with their subscribers while also helping readers discover relevant content.

“We’re imagining a lot of ways to do this, from allowing people to sign up for newsletters from their favorite follows on Twitter, to new settings for writers to host conversations with their subscribers. It will all work seamlessly within Twitter,” it said.

The microblogging platform will also find ways to help users generate revenue by creating a “durable incentive model through paid newsletters.”

“Bringing Revue to Twitter will supercharge this offering, helping writers grow their paid subscribers while also incentivising them to produce engaging and relevant content that drives conversations on Twitter,” the microblogging platform said.

“You can expect audience-based monetisation to be an area that we’ll continue to develop new ways to support, whether it’s helping broaden revenue streams or serving as a cornerstone of someone’s business,” it added.

Twitter is making Revue’s Pro features free for all accounts and lowering the paid newsletter fee to 5 per cent to help writers keep more of the revenue generated from subscriptions. It will also continue to invest in Revue as a standalone service.

“We’re also expanding their team and hiring for key roles across engineering, design, research and data science. Over time, this team will build more discovery, reading, and conversational experiences centered around long-form content on Twitter,” it said.