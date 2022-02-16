Twitter adds Paytm as an additional payment provider to Tips

Twitter is adding Indian payment gateway Paytm as an additional payment provider to Tips. Users can now send tips on the platform through Paytm.

Twitter had first announced the option to add Tips to one’s profile, a new way for people to send and receive support with cash gifts last year. It began experimenting with this feature in May 2021, testing it with a few “influential and diverse voices on the service, including journalists, creators, and more.” Tips was made available to all individuals above 18 years of age on iOS and Android in India from November last year.

Users can turn Tips on or off from the ‘Edit Profile’ section. To send money, users can tap the icon, and they’ll see a list of payment services or platforms that the account has enabled.

Tips can be sent in the form of money and Bitcoin are sent off Twitter via third-party payment services.

Users who have turned on Tips will have a Tips icon next to their profile. With the latest rollout, it will now also have a link to Paytm.

“Through Paytm’s interface, people will be able to support individuals and organisations across India via multiple modes of payment including UPI, credit and debit cards, net banking, wallets and more,” Twitter said in an official release.

When a user will tap the Tips icon to send money, they will see Paytm and other payment services or platforms that the account has enabled and can select whichever they prefer.

“Once you select the service you want to use, you’ll be taken off Twitter to the selected app to send funds. Twitter takes no cut,” it said.

Twitter had also added Razorpay, as an additional payment provider for Tip Jar for users in India last year.

Tips is available in multiple Indian languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil.