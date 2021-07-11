Twitter appoints Vinay Prakash as new Resident Grievance Officer for India

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
Twitter has appointed Vinay Prakash as its new Resident Grievance Officer for India, the company has announced.
The social media major recently began hiring to fill new roles in compliance with the new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.
The new rules require the appointment of certain new executives.
The company made the announcement regarding the new grievance officer on its official website.
It further added that the Resident Grievance Officer can be contacted by email on: grievance-officer-in@twitter.com.
The news comes as the Delhi High Court earlier this week reiterated that the social media major had lost its interim protection. It will have no interim protection if the Centre decides to take action for its breach of the new IT rules, the Court had said, as per previous reports.
Twitter on Thursday in its submission to the Delhi High Court’s inquiry about what it has done thus far to comply with the new IT rules, listed out steps that it has taken to appoint Chief Compliance Officer under Rule 4(1)(a), Nodal Contact Person under Rule 4(1)(b), Resident Grievance Officer under Rule 4(1)(c), have a physical contact address under Rule4(5) and maintained that it will file a compliance report as required under Rule4(1)(d) by July 11.
The social media major had said that it had posted job openings for the three new roles. It had added that it was planning to make an offer of employment to resident Indians, as required by the rules, within eight weeks.
The company had appointed an Indian resident as its interim Chief Compliance Officer (“Interim CCO”) effective from July 6 as a contingent worker via a third-party contractor while simultaneously posting publicly a job announcement for a Chief Compliance Officer as a direct employee. It was accepting applications at this time, it had said.
