Twitter expands hateful conduct policy

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
Twitter on Thursday announced that it is expanding its hateful conduct policy to address hateful speech regarding race, ethnicity and national origin.
“Today, we’re expanding our hateful conduct policy to address language that dehumanizes people on the basis of race, ethnicity, or national origin,” Twitter wrote on its Twitter Safety account.
Twitter in July 2019 had expanded these rules to include language that dehumanises others on the basis of religion or caste. It had then included language that dehumanises people on the basis of age, disability, or disease within its policies in March 2020.
“This policy already prohibits language that dehumanises people on the basis of religion, caste, age, disability, or disease. Research shows that dehumanizing speech can lead to real-world harm, and we want to ensure that more people—globally—are protected,” the microblogging platform tweeted.
“To help keep more people safe, we’ll continue our work with global third-party experts to further expand this policy, and update you along the way,” it added.
The platform will remove content that violates these rules. If an account repeatedly breaks the Twitter Rules, the platform may also temporarily lock or suspend the account.
