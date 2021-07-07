Twitter explores ‘Privacy Sets’ to package select privacy settings, among other concepts

Twitter is exploring various concepts to improve privacy on the platform.

The microblogging platform has shared multiple new early concepts that it is exploring for a “safer” experience on the platform and has called for feedback on the same.

“Privacy is one of those things everyone wants, but it’s not a one-size-fits-all. Very early concepts in [thread] are ways I’m exploring to make Twitter healthier. These are just ideas and not being built (yet?), so your feedback is helpful,” wrote a member from the Twitter team (@LenaEmara).

One of the ideas that the platform is exploring is packaging privacy settings around conversations and discoverability through “Privacy sets,” a check-in that lets users pick among various groups of settings depending on their needs.

“We've found lots of people don't know about all the conversation control and discoverability settings available to them — so how about a check-in that lets you pick among various groups of settings depending on your needs?” tweeted Emara.

As per the screenshots shared by the team, users can choose to either keep their account settings as public or protected as well as disable/enable certain settings based on what they prefer such as photo tagging and direct messages.

Another concept that is being worked on is privacy in terms of replies. The platform is exploring a feature that reminds users with protected account who reply to someone who isn’t following them that the user cannot see their reply.

It is also thinking about making it easier for users to switch to Public if they do want the recipient to see their reply by giving them an option to do so while replying.

Multiple account users

For users with multiple accounts, it is exploring an ‘Account breadcrumbs’ concept which makes it simpler for them to know which account they’re tweeting from.

“Switching accounts today is doable but not obvious. This makes it clearer and puts your avatar, name, handle, and privacy status all in one visible place,” wrote Emara.

Discover me (or not), another concept that the team is working on lets users control how other users find them. Users can get notified if accounts search for their username. They can also choose if they want to be found by their username as well as set a time limit for it.

These are all early concepts that the platform is exploring and has called for public feedback on.