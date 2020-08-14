Twitter India launches special emoji to honour Armed forces

To mark the 74th Independence Day of India, Twitter has unveiled a specially designed emoji -- a vibrant depiction of the National War Memorial near the India Gate in New Delhi -- to honour the Indian Armed Forces. The design of the emoji represents the innermost structure of the Memorial -- the ‘Amar Chakra’.

A statement by Twitter India on Friday said that the emoji will be live until August 18, and will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Urdu, Kannada, Punjabi, Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali, Telugu, Gujarati, and Oriya.

Indians across the globe will be able to participate in Independence Day conversations and celebrate with the emoji using the following hashtags: #IndiaIndependenceDay, #स्वतंत्रतादिवस, #சுதந்திரதினம், #یوم آزادی, #ಸ್ವಾತಂತ್ರ್ಯದಿನ, #ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾਦਿਵਸ, #स्वातंत्र्यदिन, #സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യദിനം, #ସ୍ୱାଧୀନତାଦିବସ, #స్వాతంత్ర్యదినోత్సవం, #સ્વતંત્રતાદિવસ, #স্বাধীনতাদিবস, #IDay2020, #NationalWarMemorial, and #SaluteTheSoldier.

It said that Twitter is supporting the Ministry of Defence’s special initiative #SaluteTheSoldier that pays respects to the lives of Indian soldiers. The ministry on its part has launched a dedicated Twitter account for the National War Memorial (@salute2soldier).